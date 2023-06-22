Blue Bloods season 14: Jamie Reagan’s complicated future

As we prepare ourselves to see Blue Bloods season 14 (whenever that may be), isn’t there a case for big Jamie stories? We certainly think so, and for a wide array of different reasons.

First and foremost, though, consider this: Will Estes’ character already had an interesting change come about in the early stages of season 13, where he now works more to acquire CIs and build up intelligence for future cases. This is an interesting job and a fun new place for the writers to explore stories, but we still think that there could be more going on here beyond what we even know at present.

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and pose the following question: How do you build on this? How do you make the story ahead all the more interesting and complicated? We do tend to think that there are a number of interesting layers to it!

Let’s talk through, first and foremost, the idea of some new adversary surfacing for this character. Isn’t there something fairly appealing that could come from that? We would love to see him have to gather intelligence against some sort of organized crime boss where it takes multiple episodes … and also forces him to keep even more secrets than usual. He seems capable of doing this and maintaining trust with his higher-ups, but at what point does it take a larger toll? (We know that Blue Bloods is often procedural, but they do tell long-term stories here and there.)

We do want some more romantic moments between him and Eddie, but we could argue that our desire for this is almost always there and we like to assume, at least on some level, that the writers will eventually deliver more. We would just like those to be more continuous and less contentious. If we are going to see his work situation become more complicated, he may need that shoulder to lean on.

As for when season 14 could air…

Well, it is probably not going to be until at least late October based on where things are right now in the writers’ strike, and it could be later than that! Be sure to prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see from Jamie Reagan moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

