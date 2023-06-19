Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Will we learn more soon?

As we start to get into the summer, what does that ultimately mean regarding a Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date? Is there reason for hope?

Well, we should start off here by noting that typically, it is around this time that we learn when a lot of shows are coming back. This is not something that is just exclusive tom the Tom Selleck police drama. However, we don’t get the sense that it’s going to be happening here. The writers’ strike is still ongoing for all of TV and until that ends, don’t expect CBS to say much of anything.

After all, let’s go ahead and say this — Blue Bloods won’t be back until at least October, and most likely later in the month as opposed to the early going. Because of this, you probably won’t get an official announcement this month. You may not even in July!

If we had to make a prediction as to what’s going to happen here, it will go a little bit something like this. Once the strike ends (hopefully soon — pay the writers!), we imagine that CBS will wait at least a couple of weeks for the writers’ rooms to get underway. They don’t want to announce an official date and then change it; basically, they want to have some sort of consistent date out there since there will be inconsistency everywhere else.

Just know this through all of the waiting game at present — the cast and crew want to get back to work. This is not a case of them stalling out here because they want to. This is already the longest strike that we’ve seen since the 2007-08 season, and that one went on for several months.

The most realistic estimate

We see Blue Bloods back on the air at some point in early November. We’d love it before that, but we’ve also come to realize that things in the TV world often take longer than anyone would expect.

