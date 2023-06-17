Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: An ideal Frank Reagan story

We recognize already that Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be delayed, and we moving forward with that thought in mind.

With that being said, though, absolutely there are a number of potential storylines we are left thinking about, and that includes a big one for none other than Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. He is a key focal point for this story a lot of the time, and it would be nice to see him given some powerful material.

It is with all of this in mind that we almost wonder the following: Should the Blue Bloods premiere be an exploration of grief? In light of Treat Williams’ tragic passing, we do wonder if the show will opt to kill Lenny Ross in the premiere and create more of a proper tribute to the legendary actor. It would then allow Frank to really mourn his longtime friend, and show more of a vulnerable side to the character than we have really seen.

It goes without saying, but this would not be the first time that Blue Bloods has touched on this particular subject. From the very start of the series it was clear that loss would be a part of the series, as Frank has already said goodbye to his wife, his mother, and also one of his sons. Yet, we don’t think that this process ever gets any easier, and friends become a part of your family over time. Lenny knew Frank in a way that is somewhat different from how his family did, and this would serve as an opportunity for viewers to see another side of him.

It is possible that Blue Bloods will not want to touch on something so somber at the start of the season, but they have done it in the past with Linda Reagan. While Williams was never a full-time cast member he was extremely important and beloved by the cast. You can argue that his last appearance served as a fitting farewell, but this would be a chance to explore a goodbye further.

What do you think the best Blue Bloods season 14 premiere story could be for Frank?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

