NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: Daniela Ruah open to appearance

Given that LL Cool J is going to recur as Sam Hanna moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3, aren’t other NCIS: Los Angeles cameos possible? That feels like a given. If you are a producer on the CBS show, the idea of incorporating some nostalgia is probably something that appeals a lot to you. However, at the same exact time you also don’t want to take away too much from the people you already have. With that in mind, we don’t anticipate a lot of other former cast members coming over here for huge roles.

Is there still a chance that Daniela Ruah could make at least some appearance as Kensi Blye? It sure seems that way, but we should make it clear that nothing is confirmed. Given that the writers’ strike is still ongoing, there is not even a concrete idea of the stories that are ahead at this time.

Speaking per TVLine, here is some of what Ruah had to say about a potential appearance:

“If I get asked, I will certainly figure it out at the time … If it makes sense, why not, right?”

We personally would be thrilled if there is a way to incorporate multiple NCIS: LA alum for some sort of epic crossover event again, even if it is only two hours this time as opposed to three. A lot of that would probably just come down to scheduling, given that nobody is really locked down to some sort of appearance anymore.

Now that we’ve said all of this, isn’t it also true that we should see a former NCIS: New Orleans cast member at some point? That show has been totally forgotten about, and that’s a rather difficult thing for us to process.

