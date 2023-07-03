NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Now that we’re getting close to the month of July, let’s go ahead and raise a big question — are we going to learn more about an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date? Make no mistake here that we want it!

Of course, here is the big problem at the moment — there’s no indication that we’re going to be getting a date in the near future. For the time being, the big question mark remains when the writers’ strike is going to be over. The networks and studios have the power to end things whenever they want, and we certainly hope that they come back to the table soon. The writers’ requests remain reasonable, and this is the thing that is keeping a season 3 of the show from getting underway.

Whenever the strike is over (and we hope that it’s over this month), at least the writers’ room is open. After that, production can kick off several weeks later. At this point, the earliest the show could be back on the show is at some point in November. Of course, it could also still be delayed until we get around to early next year.

What we are trying to say here is pretty simple: There’s no going to be a premiere date announcement until we get around to production starting. CBS is not going to reveal anything until they can feel confident in what’s coming. That means we’ll have to be patient throughout the month of July.

One big tease to remember

LL Cool J is going to recur moving forward as Sam Hanna! While he will not be appearing in every episode, we are going to have at least a little bit of NCIS: Los Angeles nostalgia courtesy of that character.

