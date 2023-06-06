NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Will Lucy Tara, Kate Whistler get engaged?

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 (whenever that may be), should you expect a Kacy engagement to happen?

Let’s start off with some honesty here — were this ten years ago, we’d sit here and say there was no chance we saw a proposal scene with Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler so soon. If there is one thing we know about old-school crime procedurals, it is that they take forever allowing relationships to develop! Just think about how long it took with Kensi and Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles.

However, let’s remind you now that we aren’t in that same era anymore. We’re a part of a world now where most new shows don’t last anywhere near as long. Also, the timeline with Whistler and Lucy is a little different from your normal crime-TV couple. They were together through a good chunk of season 1 and all of season 2; this is not some “will they or won’t they?” romance that has played out for years. All of the groundwork has been laid for things to progress for the two of them soon.

Do we think that a proposal will happen early on in season 3? Not necessarily, but we could imagine the story leading up to it at some point — and then a wedding taking place in a potential season 4. If gives the show a lot of leeway to play around with various romantic sideplots, and eventually, you could make the wedding into a big event. (Crossover appearances, anyone?)

While we can’t confirm that any of this will happen, we know that NCIS: Hawaii as a whole knows how much viewers love this relationship. We’re sure they’ve even thought about it prior to the start of the writers’ strike. (Can the writers just get what they are asking for already? Please?)

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds but, for the time being, let’s just say that we’re feeling pretty darn optimistic.

