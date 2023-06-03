NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: What will we learn in June?

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS: Hawaii season 3, isn’t there a lot to be excited about across the board? Just think about the end of season 2! We saw some really epic stuff there was Jane Tennant and after it aired, we also learned that LL Cool J is going to be recurring in the near future as Sam Hanna. In general, we’re excited to see how he will keep the NCIS: Los Angeles nostalgia alive.

Of course, we understand if there are some eyeballs on the subject of a possible premiere date reveal over the course of this month, mostly because in the past, we’ve seen June be a big month for premiere-date reveals! Unfortunately, there just isn’t that much evidence we’re going to get that this time around.

In general, CBS is going to be really cautious with revealing start dates for a lot of their scripted content, with the writers’ strike being the biggest reason why. Odds are, nothing will be announced until we see some of these shows actually enter production, which won’t be until several weeks (at least) after the strike ends. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen all that much in the way of progress on resolving that yet.

Remember this: The writers’ requests are reasonable. If the networks and streaming services step up to the plate, all of this can end. We know we probably sound like a broken record here, but a huge chunk of this industry’s future is at stake.

For the time being…

We tend to think that late October is the absolute earliest we could see NCIS: Hawaii premiere based on the current timeline. There is always room for things to change and evolve, and we’ll let you know more as things start to become clear.

