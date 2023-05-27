NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Daniela Ruah on potential appearance

Now that we know that LL Cool J is going to have a major part to play on NCIS: Hawaii season 3, isn’t there a chance we see Daniela Ruah, as well?

Let’s face it: With the ending of NCIS: Los Angeles last week, we recognize fully that we may not see a lot of these characters ever again. Yet, Sam Hanna clearly has a future, so why wouldn’t some other characters? The case against this is clearly that not every actor may be available, and the LL Cool J arc may be the exception more than the rule. Just remember for a moment here that NCIS: New Orleans hasn’t exactly been featured all that much since it ended, but it didn’t have anywhere near as long of a run as the Los Angeles-set series.

For now, it does at least seem as though Ruah is up for reprising Kensi Blye, though the circumstances around it still remain unclear. Speaking to TV Insider about future appearances across the franchise, here is what the actress had to say:

This woman is such a huge part of me … In regard to me showing up on another NCIS, it hasn’t been discussed, talked about, or looked into. Obviously, I don’t know. I guess I’ll cross that bridge if it comes my way.

With the writers’ strike currently ongoing, we don’t think that this is a conversation that is going to happen for a long time. Yet, it never hurts to be aware of the possibility far in advance! We really just think that a lot of it is going to come down to there being the right story to make something like this happen. While we would love for the Hawaii show to feature some other characters from the franchise, its own characters need to stay top priority.

