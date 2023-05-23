NCIS: Hawaii season 3: LL Cool J on continuing Sam’s story

Last night, the pretty-awesome news was first revealed that LL Cool J will be a major part of NCIS: Hawaii season 3. This is absolutely not something we expected, but it is rather cool to know that Sam Hanna’s story is going to continue. We do think there is more story to tell for this character following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles and at this point, we’re just grateful that the actor and music icon is interested in coming back to tell it.

So what does LL have to say about joining the show? In a post on Instagram, he shared the following message:

Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the [NCIS: Hawaii] team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season…

How many episodes is this going to entail? That remains to be seen, but for the time being, we tend to think that it is more than a couple! Some of it will inevitable depend on the length of the writers’ strike, and we also tend to think that what’s going on when it comes to the story will have a lot to do with it, as well.

Here’s the other question…

If Sam is out in Hawaii, what is happening in Los Angeles? We tend to think that there must be some sort of reason why he is out there, and it could be tied to either an old case or something that he needs specific help with. Let’s also hope that this will allow for at least a few other characters to at least be mentioned — this is a really fun way to keep the legacy of that show alive, even if we are not seeing any more of those characters at this point.

