NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

In the wake of tonight being the season 2 finale, what better time to talk about an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s tackle the all-important subject of whether or not the show is actually coming back — it is! This isn’t something that you have to worry about, so instead you can transfer more of your energy into just wondering when you will have a chance to see this cast and crew back on the air.

Just as you would most likely imagine, this is where things do start to get a little bit complicated all across the board. While CBS does have the next season of NCIS: Hawaii listed on the fall schedule in the same exact Monday timeslot, there is the possibility of a significant delay. The writers’ strike is currently ongoing, and we have yet to see any major evidence that suggests an ending could be in sight. The writers are asking for reasonable things, but unfortunately, we know from the 2007-08 season that it can take some time for a resolution to be reached. We hope that things do not last as long this time, but it is something to be aware of as we get into the summer.

The absolute earliest we would expect Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast back at this point is October — with that being said, it could be far later than that! This is where we caution you and advise a little bit of patience. Without great writers, there really is no story here — we are okay with however long it takes to get a fair deal.

In the interim, we do think that NCIS: Hawaii has given us enough quality material to speculate and think about over the course of the next few months. We should be more than fine.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

