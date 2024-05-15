X-Men ’97 season 2 premiere date hopes on Disney+

Following the finale this week on Disney+, what more is there to say when it comes to an X-Men ’97 season 2? It makes sense to want more of the show. This has managed to not just successfully bring back the popular animated series from more than two decades ago, but also elevate it at the same time. There’s a reason why this new version has generated incredible reviews from both critics and fans alike.

Also, it is worth noting that there is going to be a season 2, and that is not something you need to worry about — even if there are questions aplenty as to when it is actually going to premiere.

What we can say about this upcoming season is that it was already written prior to the shocking dismissal of showrunner Beau DeMayo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There were even some discussions about possible stories for a season 3, which has not gotten a green light as of yet. For now, we do remain optimistic that a third batch of episodes will happen, so long as the quality remains high.

Perhaps more than anything else, X-Men ’97 needs to keep going strong as another proof-of-concept for how Marvel can evolve these superhero stories in an animated medium. One of the major issues that they are running into with live-action is simply that the projects costs such an extreme amount of money to make. Here, they can be a little more cost-effective, while also giving writers a lot more imaginative leeway to tell a lot of their stories. That in itself is an exciting concept, and it is even more so when you think about the sort of characters who exist within the comics here.

Hopefully, season 2 will surface at some point in 2025, but remember that animation takes time — it could very well be late in the year when the show comes back, but nothing has been revealed.

