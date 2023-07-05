Stranger Things season 5: Will stage show hold a clue?

If you have not heard for whatever reason, you are going to be waiting a pretty long time in order to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere on Netflix. Of course, we would love to see the mega-hit back in 2024, but it’s looking more and more like 2025 is going to be the year. After all, remember that production is not even underway on the latest batch of episodes! It’s not going to start until the end of the writers’ strike, and even after that you have a long filming production and a lost of post-production to get to.

With all of this said, there may be a chance to get at least some sort of tease for the story ahead … that is, provided that you have a chance to see the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed that this project (technically a prequel) will actually have some sort of tease for what the final season could hold.

If you want to know more about the stage production, just check out the logline here:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Here’s the big issue…

Unless you are planning to be in London at the end of the year, you may not have the easiest time in the world checking this show out. You can read more about it over at the link here, including how you can buy tickets. There’s always a chance it tours elsewhere, but we can’t sit here and confirm that now!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

