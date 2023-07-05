Silo season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

After what we just saw on Apple TV+ this past week, how can you not want news on Silo season 2 as soon as possible? We are coming off of what was an absolutely insane season 1 finale with a big twist at the end — Juliette is now outside, and she has to figure out a way in order to properly survive.

So when are we going to get an answer to how she will do that … or if she will? We are going to need some patience, but there’s a chance that one year from now, we could have at least a slightly better sense of things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Let’s just start off here by noting this, for those of you out there who are not currently aware — filming for Silo season 2 has already started. The scripts were written prior to the start of the writers’ strike, so there should be no interruption with production. (Of course, we still hope a deal gets done soon, as we tend to think it’s always better to have a writer either on-call or on-set.) If things move forward at a steady pace, filming could be wrapped this season by early next year — and that would presumably leave the door open for the show to return either next summer or next fall. We do think that Apple TV+ needs some big hits, especially with Ted Lasso over, at least for now.

There’s a good chance that by this time next year, we either know the season 2 premiere date or at least a premiere month. We would expect that either next spring or early summer is when some news will start to trickle in more. Because this show is more established and has a loyal audience now, don’t be shocked if the viewership is also there right away — this show does have a chance to smash its own totals for season 1 at present. We’re excited to see that potentially happen!

Related – Get a new Silo season 2 tease from Rebecca Ferguson

When do you think that Silo season 2 will premiere?

Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more information.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







