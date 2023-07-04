Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Our July hopes at Netflix

Now that we are in the month of July, is there a chance that we will learn a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix? What about more news on the future?

Of course, there are a handful of different things that we can dive further into here, but we really should start off here with the bad news: We’d be shocked if there are any huge reveals over the next several weeks. Take, for example, when it comes to that aforementioned premiere date. We do tend to think that if the show wanted to announce something there, they would have just done it at TUDUM last month — it wasn’t that long ago! There is a chance that the period drama does stream later this year, mostly because production is already complete.

The only reason it doesn’t, at least in our mind, is if Netflix wants to save it to ensure they have some big hits for 2024. After all, remember that the writers’ strike has halted a lot of current productions, and most likely Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday are all at least a year away from returning.

If there is any Bridgerton news to look forward to this month, it will probably be some sort of tease that surfaces from a cast member at some point. We know that this is really the Penelope – Colin Bridgerton story, but there are sure to be some other surprises in here at some point.

Fingers crossed that we get at least some sort of season 3 premiere date news when we get around to the end of the summer / early fall. To go along with that, maybe some news on season 4 will start to surface once we get to the other side of the writers’ strike. We know that at least for now, that is going to cause there to be a little bit less in the way of news.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over the course of July?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

