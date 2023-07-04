Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest delayed by lightning, rain

We didn’t exactly expect any surprises in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest — after all, weren’t the winners clear? Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut are completely dominant in this event and have been for years.

Well, let’s go ahead and say that the one surprise we did get this year was not related to the contestants themselves. Rather, it was brought on by the conditions in New York City. While Sudo was able to win the women’s portion of the competition, the men’s iteration was pushed back on ESPN2 due to lightning and a heavy downpour. What are we all supposed to do with our day without watching people obnoxiously stuff hot dogs in their faces? Sure, we’re being facetious … but this silly competition is also a tradition.

The thing about the competition is that a part of it is tied to the Coney Island setting. It’s not so easy to move the contestants elsewhere! With that, you are really just reliant on Mother Nature allowing you to go in and do exactly what it is that you want.

Of course, we’ll have an update when the Hot Dog Eating Contest is actually kicking off; it’s hard to have some sort of accurate timetable on this. The real question we have is whether or not this will actually impact anyone’s performance, given the fact that everyone probably prepared their bodies to start this thing at the same exact time.

(We know that it’s pretty crazy to think about, but there is an insane amount of preparation that goes into this for virtually every single person involved in it. How can there not be, when you are devouring so many hot dogs in such a ridiculously short period of time?

(Photo: ESPN.)

