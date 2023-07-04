Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Did Joey Chesnut set record?

Entering the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023, there was no real doubt that Joey Chesnut would win … right? We’re talking here about someone who has dominated this event for so many years, and he’s really the only competitor on the men’s side casual viewers have heard of.

With all of this in mind, the question entering today’s event was whether the event’s GOAT could set a new record and personal best. Last year was actually a down year for him, mostly because he was only able to eat 63 hot dogs (yeah, only) while recovering from an injury. The record is 76, which he managed to do a couple of years ago. Is this going to be the year to break it?

It’s true that the entire idea of this is utterly ridiculous, but that’s a part of the pageantry that comes with this tradition. Chestnut actually does train for this, as there is a lot that goes into preparing his body for the big moment. (You have to, we suppose, to recover after the fact.)

So how many dogs did Chesntut down this year? Be sure to refresh this piece for updates throughout! Our prediction was that he’d get back to at least 70, mostly because he probably wants to recover from last year’s showing.

Entering the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, did you expect a new record from Joey Chestnut?

(Photo: ESPN.)

