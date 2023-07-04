Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 4 hopes

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? We don’t think it is some big shock that there will be a demand for more after last week. That episode delivered arguably one of the biggest cliffhangers in quite some time, as it set the stage for a big-time showdown between Superman and Doomsday. It’s one of the cooler adaptations of the latter we’ve seen, in between the presentation of the character itself and also a change-up from the source material.

Unfortunately, though, we are now in a spot where we will be waiting for a good while still to see something more on the air. There is no new episode tonight, and the plan is going to be keeping us waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead here. Our hope, at least for now, is that the show comes back either in January or March of next year.

What we know moving forward is rather simple: We’re going to have a slightly shorter season of just ten episodes, and the main cast has been scaled back, as well — the only series-regular characters now are the Kent family and then also Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz, who was recently promoted). Note that this not necessarily a creative choice, but rather what needed to be done to keep the show on the air on a cost-conscious CW operating under new ownership.

Will this be the final season of Superman & Lois? That’s something we can’t rule out for multiple reasons, whether it be the aforementioned ownership change or the simple fact that DC has some other plans for the Superman character.

All we hope is that in the event that season 4 is the end, we have a chance to learn sooner rather than later. The last thing that we want is to learn about this at the last minute and without some proper conclusion.

