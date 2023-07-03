Hightown season 3 premiere date: Is fall now likely?

The mystery surrounding Hightown season 3 at Starz has to be one of the most frustrating things in the TV world these days. Let put it this way — the Monica Raymund drama wrapped filming for this batch of episodes at the end of last July. Now, there is still no premiere date! We know that there are some various reasons for this, including a separation of assets between Starz and Lionsgate. Yet, it’s still highly unusual to be waiting this long for a show that does not have some long post-production process.

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel here? Well, a report from TVLine does reiterate what we’ve heard previously, and that is that Hightown is going to be back in the second half of the year. However, that is still a pretty wide range of potential dates without a lot of additional information.

Our feeling, at least at the moment, is that October probably makes the most sense. By that point Heels will be done for the season, and this show could come on in the midst of Power Book IV: Force completing its season 2 run. That would also allow it to wrap before we get to Christmas.

So what about a possible season 4? That’s one of the real questions we wonder since we’re looking at such a long layoff already between seasons. We wouldn’t be stunned at this point if the news came out that this was the final season, even if this is 100% not what we want. We personally hope that we have a final season that is ordered in advance — that way, we know there’s a chance for proper closure.

As for what we want in season 3, let’s keep that simple: Can Jackie just find happiness? Is that too much to ask?

