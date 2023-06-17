Hightown season 3 premiere date: Is it set up for fall on Starz?

When are we actually going to get a Hightown season 3 premiere date over at Starz? This is a question we’ve wanted an answer to for months, and for so many reasons.

Can we start by just reminding you that the Monica Raymund series has a full season in the can, and that’s been the case for a really long time now? It is absolutely the truth, and we’ve just been in this painfully long holding pattern trying to see whatever the network is going to do with these upcoming episodes.

What we can do here is, at the very least, give you an approximate timeline of events. We recognize already that Outlander just started, that Heels is coming back (after a long wait of its own) later this summer, and we are also getting Power Book IV: Force season 2 on September 1. Given that all of these shows already have premiere dates, it is fair to say that Hightown will be coming back later than all of those.

With all of this information in mind, what we’re hoping for at this point, is for season 3 to launch in either late September or October. That would give us a chance to see the entire show before the end of the calendar year, and it would also be a good venue to pair it with a successful show in Force to help boost viewership a little bit further.

Now that we’ve said that…

Really, the best way to boost viewership for a show like this is to get everyone to watch it now! What are you waiting for? Hightown remains one of the best hidden gems on TV, a fantastic crime drama with great characters, performances, and a really unique setting that is underrepresented on a lot of television. It’s always felt like it should be more popular than it is.

So while we endure the rest of the long wait, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more news…

What are you most hoping to get when it comes to a Hightown season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







