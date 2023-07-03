Platonic season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Slumber Party’ expectations

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+ you are going to see the debut of Platonic season 1 episode 9, and this one will be big. After all, this is the penultimate one of the entire season! What happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale.

So what can we say about this episode right now? Well, this is an episode titled “Slumber Party,” which makes us wonder if a lot of characters are all going to be together. Or, maybe Sylvia and Charlie organize one for their entire family to have a little bit of quality time.

In general, a lot of this episode is going to be about two different things. First and foremost, we have to navigate a little bit of Charlie’s own insecurities. After all, he has concerns about how close Sylvia and Will are, but he is misjudging what is going on there. We know there’s no romantic affair. Instead, we think that Sylvia is a little bit afraid that Charlie won’t understand a certain part of her. She may think that on some level, Will is more on her wavelength and understands where she is at this point in her life. She’s lost in a way — she can’t go back to her career in the way that she had before, and she wants to be more than just a mother, even though she loves her kids.

Charlie feels hurt — Sylvia even lied about the lizard! Why do that? There are a lot of things that need to be answered.

Will there big a cliffhanger?

For now, let’s just say that the odds of that are pretty darn high, and we’d be shocked if we didn’t see that happen. We do think that Charlie, Will, and Sylvia all deserve happiness. They also just need to figure out better ways to communicate.

