Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? The show has been off the air now for more than a month, and it is hard to blame anyone at this point who is interested in learning more on what’s next. There is potential for more exciting twists and turns — and, of course big moments for these characters.

So are we on the cusp of getting them? Well … let’s just say that the answer to that may bum a number of people out. First and foremost, let’s discuss the schedule. There is no new episode tonight and beyond just that, there won’t be a new episode the following week … or the week after that. All of these shows are off the air until at least the fall, but it could still be much later than that.

After all, you have to remember this: The writers’ strike is still ongoing, and not too much has changed since the last time we wrote an update on the subject. There have yet to be many public negotiations involving the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP, the governing body for a lot of major networks and streaming services. We obviously hope that this changes and we can see some forward traction in the near future, but it’s not easy to be confident without many updates.

Given that we are in the midst of an extended holiday weekend, we don’t anticipate many updates until at least July 5 … but it could be later than that. We may actually be stuck waiting around until there is a deal between the AMPTP and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, as talks three seem to be at least a little bit closer.

For now, the absolute earliest we could see NCIS back is the fall, but it may be later than that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

