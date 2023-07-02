Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Now that we are in the month of July, what does that mean when it comes to a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date? Are we going to learn some more news relatively soon?

If you are a devoted fan of the entire One Chicago universe, then you are probably well-aware already of the fact that production typically starts on these shows over the course of July. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case here. We are going to be waiting for a while longer to see what’s next and as difficult as that is, we have to be okay with it.

So will we at least get a premiere date this month, or some news about the story ahead? That’s going to depend a lot on what happens with the writers’ strike, and we continue to be in a somewhat unusual situation when it comes to that.

Here is what we can say with that: The folks at SAG-AFTRA have extended their time to negotiate with the AMPTP (the governing body of studios/networks) until later this month. If the acting union gets a deal done within the next couple of weeks, we tend to think the writers will be next in line. There’s at least a chance we get resolution this month, but if that happens, we’ll still be a little ways out from production.

The absolute earliest we would expect Chicago PD back at this point is November, but that’s only if there is an agreement soon with the WGA. NBC still has it on the fall schedule, but that could change. We’d be surprised if there is a precise season 11 premiere date this month; there are still too many uncertainties floating around out there.

