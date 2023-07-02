The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer still in play at ABC

For those of you still hoping to see The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer see the light of day at ABC, here is a reason to smile.

According to a report from TVLine, the network is still considering a possible pickup for the new series starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman following its backdoor pilot earlier this year. We tend to think that the episode was well-received, and that gives us some hope that we will end up getting the show itself at some point.

So why hasn’t the network made up their mind? It’s complicated, but some of it may come down to scheduling. The writers’ strike is still underway and until that wraps up, you can argue that ABC doesn’t know how many timeslots that they are going to have. Is this an overly conservative strategy for them to take? We tend to think so, mostly because if you have confidence in a story, you should pick it up and then hope that you find the right timeslot for it.

We do think that in general, The Good Lawyer has incredible potential. McMann has shown with Nancy Drew that she is more than capable of carrying a show all her own. Beyond just that, we also think that there is a real desire still to see shows out there that offer up a hopeful message and escapism from the outside world.

So provided the spin-off does get picked u over the next several weeks, there’s a chance it will premiere at some point from January to March. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope for the best, shall we?

What do you most want to see from both The Good Doctor and The Good Lawyer?

If the latter is picked up, do you think we will get a crossover over the next year? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other information very soon.

