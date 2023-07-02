The Rookie: Feds season 2: Potential renewal still in play

We are now into the month of July — so what does that mean when it comes to a potential The Rookie: Feds season 2?

For so many of us, we wondered if June 30 was going to be the day that a decision had to be made on the spin-off, mostly because that is the day cast contracts expire for a number of network TV shows. While technically a pickup could still happen after the fact, you are in a spot where things can be a little more tricky and complicated.

Now that we’ve spelled some of the scenarios out, let’s share a little bit of good news if you love the Niecy Nash series. According to TVLine, the cast contracts for The Rookie: Feds actually do not expire on June 30, which means that ABC actually has a longer opportunity to evaluate the future. We tend to imagine that at this point, they’ve got a lot of the viewership information on the show that they want, but it comes down now to making sure the budget is on-point for them and finding the right spot in the schedule. They could wait until the end of the writers’ strike, but if you know you want the show back, what’s the point in waiting? A renewal would at least get everyone locked in.

If we do get a season 2, we’re not expecting an episode order anywhere close to what we got the first go-around. Based on the ABC fall schedule right now it doesn’t look like they are bringing scripted content around until at least January. We could get an order of around 13-15 episodes and while we’d love more than that, we have to take a fairly patient approach here.

We just know that for the cast and crew, this is a hard situation. After all, don’t you want to know what your future holds?

