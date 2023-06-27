The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal: Are we at a deadline?

Are we getting near a pretty key point in time when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 2 at ABC? you can probably make that argument, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, go ahead and know this: Cast contracts for most shows expire in just three days! Also, a SAG-AFTRA strike could begin after that in the event that no deal is reached. (Remember, the writers’ strike is already almost two months in.) We know that the aforementioned network is at least interested in keeping the spin-off around, given that otherwise, they would have canceled it already.

However, there are still some clear complications and ABC has limited options at this point. If they want to wait for the writers’ strike to be resolved, they will have to extend the options on the cast — which will come with a cost. If they are going to do that, you have to imagine that you’d consider just going ahead and renewing the show. One other hang-up may just be trying to figure out what an episode count for season 2 could be.

If the network IS very-much interested in bringing The Rookie: Feds back, here’s what we would predict we will end up seeing — an order of somewhere between 10-13 episodes. That gives them some scheduling flexibility, especially since they may not need more than that depending on how long the strike lasts. That also allows them a chance to really gauge how well the show will do after many months where viewers could catch up on the first season and see if they’re interested in more.

Just remember that the ratings for season 1 did increase by a decent amount after it was paired with the main show. The big question now is whether or not the two would be next to each other once more.

(Photo: ABC.)

