The Witcher season 4 premiere date: When to expect it on Netflix

Sure, we are not even done with The Witcher season 3 as of yet, but why not go ahead and look more towards season 4? We know that there is a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that Netflix has already greenlit more of the show — not only that, but there have been rumors already about a season 5! Given that this is one of their more popular franchises, we can’t be super-shocked that they are already looking far ahead. The only thing that may be a little bit more of a surprise to some is that they are banking on a totally new actor in Liam Hemsworth to play Geralt. This is an enormous risk, and we can’t sit here and say with the utmost confidence that this is 100% going to work for them.

Now, any fan of The Witcher should probably know that there is often a long wait between seasons, and that is also going to be the case here. Will the writers’ strike have a role in this? Potentially so, depending on how much longer it lasts, and how much work was done polishing the scripts before it even began. At the very least, we do think that production is still months away from starting and even when that is done, there is also a lengthy period of editing required — plus adding in all the special effects.

At the moment, we realistically are looking towards the start of 2025 for when The Witcher season 5 premieres — if it comes before that, we’ll just go ahead and consider that to be a very-much pleasant surprise. All things considered, it’s just hard to have any expectations that we’re going to see the cast and crew again before that, and there really shouldn’t be a reason to rush a show this massive and epic.

As you wait, remember now that the second part of season 3 is coming later this month.

