The Witcher season 3: Why is Henry Cavill leaving?

As you watch and immerse yourself in the world of The Witcher season 3, it is impossible to not thing about Henry Cavill. Just consider the circumstances! The actor behind Geralt is leaving at the end of the season, and we know already that he will be replaced with Liam Hemsworth. This is going to be a tough transition; Cavill is so well-loved as this character, and it’s also hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

So why leave at all? It’s true that we’ve heard countless rumors, including his hopes at the time to play Superman again or something pertaining to the material. All of these remain unfounded, and Henry has never mentioned a specific reason for his exit. Couldn’t it just be that he wanted to do something else? That actually seems like the most likely explanation. This show is incredibly demanding and we imagine that he’s passed up other opportunities over the past few years due to his commitments to this project. Now, he has a chance to do something else.

In a new interview with Yahoo! UK, executive producer Steve Daub had the following to say about Henry’s exit, and why fans of his can be rather satisfied with the way things tie up at the end of the day:

It’s a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt.

I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [few scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him.

I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we’re going to be in great hands with Liam.

We’re looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor and a new face [in season 4].

Given that we’ve already seen a really excellent performance from Henry in the first five episodes of this season, doesn’t it make sense that this would continue? Why wouldn’t it, all things considered? We are prepared for a good bit of action and drama the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

