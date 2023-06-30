The Witcher season 3 episode 6 return date: Why the wait?

If you are not aware already, we are going to be waiting for a good while to see The Witcher season 3 episode 6 arrive on Netflix. How long? Think in terms of four weeks.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s go ahead and get to the next all-important question here: Why? What is the value of making us wait this long … and is there any value here at all? Well, it is a worthwhile subject, and there is a certain method to a lot of the madness here.

First and foremost, we should note that if you wanted all of The Witcher season 3 to be out at once, you’d be forced to wait a little while longer for it. One of the reasons why we didn’t get all of it this week is that post-production is not totally done on the final episodes. This is similar to what happened with the most-recent season of Stranger Things. There are two reasons why Netflix opted for the split-season model for these shows.

1. It allows the episodes to come out a bit earlier, and it keeps people talking for a little while longer than if they just put them out at once. This is one of the biggest issues with that whole binge-watching model.

2. They do make more money from people who are only subscribing for an intermittent period of time to watch a handful of shows. There are people these days who don’t stick with one service forever, especially with high prices and the password-sharing limitations that they are implementing.

If nothing else, we are sure that Netflix is going to share some more info on The Witcher season 3 part 2 over the next few weeks — just to keep the excitement going.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Witcher, including a few other details about what the future could hold

Are you bummed that we are waiting so long to see The Witcher season 3 episode 6?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for additional updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







