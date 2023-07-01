Fear the Walking Dead season 8 return date: Will we learn in July?

Now that we are in the month of July, it is clear that we are a little bit closer to getting a Fear the Walking Dead season 8 return date. Does that mean it’s actually around the corner, though? Well, that’s a question that is a little bit complicated to answer.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that there are six more episodes of the zombie drama left until it is over. Meanwhile, Lennie James (Morgan) has already departed the show and moving forward, we expect to see the story pivot significantly — and more than likely, we are going to end up seeing Victor Strand come back after an extended absence. There is a lot of closure that still needs to be had, and the teaser at the end of season 8 episode 6 hinted at the return of a character from the past. (Is it Troy Otto? We wouldn’t mind that at all.)

Anyway, we do think there’s a case to be made for announcing a Fear the Walking Dead return date over the course of this month, given that you do have the aforementioned Maggie – Negan spin-off currently on the air. However, we’re not altogether sure that we’re going to get that lucky. Why? Well, it seems like AMC is for now pouring more of their energy into what’s going on with the Daryl Dixon show, which is set for the fall and already has multiple teasers out there. IF we had to make a bold prediction right now, it is that we will see Fear back at some point either late fall or early 2024, and that gives the network time to promote it hard.

While we recognize that the spin-off was always somewhat in the shadow of the original series, we do still think that there is a case to be made for promoting it hard. Let’s just hope that one way or another, the big return lives up to the hype and we have a satisfying end.

When do you think we are going to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 air on AMC?

