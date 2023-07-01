The Boys season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan jokes about role

We know that there are a lot of things to be excited about coming into The Boys season 4. Isn’t Jeffrey Dean Morgan high on the list?

Let’s put it this way — not only is the Prime Video series getting a great actor, but at the same time this is a reunion between him and Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural. Both parties have had some fun teasing this role in the past few months, but neither one of them have confirmed all that much of anything.

Well, today we are hear to say that this is going to continue. In a new video interview with Men’s Health, Morgan said plainly that the two big things he can’t talk about are The Boys and The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is kind of hilarious given that these are the things that most people probably ask him about the most. He did go on to say that his presence on the superhero satire will somehow make the world “filthier,” not that we really know this is possible.

We do tend to think, at least for now, that Kripke is going to do his best to keep Jeffrey’s role under wraps. Who he plays may be as big of a surprise as anything else in this upcoming season. Personally, we don’t tend to think we will see him turn up right away in season 4 — this could be a situation where we have to sit around and wait for him. Nonetheless, this could prove to be worth it when the dust settles.

Odds are, the new season of The Boys won’t be on Prime Video until the spring, but it could easily be later than that.

