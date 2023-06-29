The Boys season 4: Show EP explains premiere date delay

For several months now, it has been clear that we’ll be waiting for a while to see The Boys season 4. Even when production wrapped earlier this year, that happened with the knowledge that there was a lot of post-production work still to do. This is a series with a big budget and a ton of special effects. You don’t get to make the perfect superhero satire in a short period of time. There is a lot of work that takes many months!

Now, this process has been elongated once again, and there is a pretty specific reason why: The writers’ strike. We know some out there may wonder why things are stalled out when filming is done; thankfully, we do have a good explanation for it now.

In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke made it clear that there is still work to be done behind the scenes that involves writing — with that, you cannot really separate a showrunner’s writing duties from the rest of the job:

There’s a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We’ll also edit dialogue together in different ways to ‘rewrite’ it. Writing at every stage of the process.

We’d love to say at this point that the networks / studios are getting closer to paying TV writers what they deserve, but we haven’t seen much evidence of that at the moment. There is also a looming threat of an actors’ strike, as well; in just a matter of days, that SAG-AFTRA contract is going to expire and we could see a number of performers on the picket lines at the same exact time.

At this point, the earliest we would expect The Boys season 4 to premiere is some point in the spring or summer. Just go ahead and note that it could be much later than that.

