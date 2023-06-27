The Boys season 4 premiere date: Will we learn this summer?

How close are we at the moment to getting The Boys season 4 premiere date over at Prime Video? Obviously, it is in demand. Filming has already wrapped up and because of that, we’re now in a spot where the long post-production process is underway.

Did we mention that it’s a long process? Well, let’s just say that the powers-that-be are going to take their time with this, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, let’s remember for a moment that there is no real reason for the superhero satire to come out the remainder of this year, and it has a lot to do with what Prime Video has played for the spin-off show Gen V. For those who are currently unaware, this series is going to be airing on the streamer this fall … and it wrapped filming a long time ago.

Our current prediction

There is a chance that we see The Boys season 4 either in the spring or the summer. If that is the case, we’ll probably get a premiere date announcement either at the end of this year, or the start of 2024. We don’t think that anything is going to be rushed here. Instead, we imagine that the Amazon-owned service is going to spend a lot of time promoting what lies ahead in season 4 in some fun and rather-silly ways. Think in terms of behind-the-scenes videos and other fun teases. Basically, the sort of stuff we’ve seen time and time again with the world of Vought over the years.

For season 3, we saw an announcement come out many months in advance. More than likely, we will see the same thing happen here!

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 4, including when it comes to a potential premiere date?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

