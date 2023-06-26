The Boys season 4 spoilers: Erin Moriarty on major surprises

If you think that you are ready to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, here’s a word to the wise: You’re not. This is coming courtesy of star Erin Moriarty, who we tend to think would know better than anyone what we are ready / not ready to check out.

If there is one thing we’ve learned about this show, it’s that they are willing to surprise everyone, including those who are familiar with the source material. Consider the big Soldier Boy – Homelander twist from last season. The more that we hear, the more that the writers may be doing the same thing all over again.

Speaking to Gold Derby in a new interview, here is what Moriarty (who plays Starlight / Annie) had to say about the upcoming episodes, which have already been filmed:

“Literally anything is possible … the circumstances somehow get crazier … I don’t think anyone could possibly predict what’s going to happen, and I think it’s going to cause a lot of gasps. It’s going to require some mental preparation, even if people know what our show entails.”

Erin also adds that the stories will be more “character driven” than ever, and we do think that this is important at the end of the day. Just remember here that the special effects and humor are only top tier because we care so much about the surrounding world. It’s what makes this world so immersive, bizarre, and of course submersize.

The hardest thing about season 4 is just enduring the long wait for it. At the moment, we’d be shocked if we end up seeing it until at least the spring of next year. First, you will have a chance to see the Gen V spin-off show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

