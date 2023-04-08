The Boys season 4 filming wraps; what lies ahead?

It may very well go without saying, but there is tremendous excitement for The Boys season 4 online — much as there should be. We’ve heard about new supe additions such as Firecracker and Sage, and that is without even mentioning a still-mysterious entity played by The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

We wish that we had some new official teasers or photos to share from Prime Video; alas, those are nowhere to be found at present. Yet, there is something still quite positive to share: Filming is done for the new batch of episodes!

In a new post on Twitter this week, series star Antony Starr confirmed the news, while also noting a long day of travel back home after filming the show in Toronto. The Boys is an ambitious production, and work started on the fourth season behind the scenes last summer.

What lies ahead from here?

It goes without saying, but there is still a substantial amount of work to be done. The Boys is traditionally one of the most challenging shows out there to put together in post-production, thanks largely to all the special effects. There are reasons why most people out there do not foresee it coming back until early 2024.

Also, Prime Video has no real urgency or reason to rush this along, especially when you consider that they have the spin-off Gen V coming later this year, and we already know that some cast members from the original show may turn up there in some capacity. We also anticipate some teases and fun behind-the-scenes content leading up to the premiere, largely because the producers have been really good at sharing a lot of that stuff over the years.

We we can get a full trailer either at the end of this year or the start of 2024, rest assured that we’ll be smiling from ear to ear.

Now that fiilming is done, what are you most excited to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 at Prime Video?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

