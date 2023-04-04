The Boys spin-off Gen V will feature Jensen Ackles cameo

While we will most likely be waiting until early 2024 to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, the spin-off Gen V should be arriving sooner. That’s certainly an exciting proposition, and there is some other good news to share within!

So where should we start? Well, let’s just say that there are multiple stars from the original show who could be turning up in the new series. That could include Jensen Ackles, who of course plays none other than Soldier Boy.

Speaking at a Creation fan convention in New Orleans recently (per Entertainment Weekly), Jensen had the following to say about this cameo and some of what you can expect to see coming up with it:

“Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys … In fact, there’s a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off. My little bit there was heavily [improvised].”

At the end of the day, the biggest thing that we can really hope for here is that this cameo is fun! We already have about a hundred questions about just how the story here is going to make sense, given the fact that Soldier Boy was only de-thawed for a certain amount of time on season 3.

In general, we already know that Gen V is going to face a really tall order as they have to figure out how to match the sheer insanity of what we saw on the flagship show through the first few seasons. We do luckily think that the entire creative team is well-aware of this, so fingers crossed that they are going to be up for the challenge at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

