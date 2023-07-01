The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Reddington’s last supper?

We recognize that The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 may not be the series finale and yet, there are parts of the story where it may feel that way. “Arthur Hudson” is the last installment before we get to the two-hour event tying things up on July 13, and there will be a little bit of nostalgia mixed in to just about all of it.

After all, there is one part of the synopsis for this episode that stands out: “Red visits old friends.” What does that mean? Well, we tend to think of it as Reddington spending some time with some familiar faces from his criminal enterprise, knowing full well that he may not be needing them all that much moving forward.

So who will be turning up in this episode? We do think that there are multiple familiar faces who will be turning up. The rumor mill has run amok already with several names, but thanks to some promotional photos, we are at least happy to confirm that Aida Turturro will be back as Heddie!

Meanwhile, in some separate scenes you are going to have a chance to see Reddington with Agnes. This is not a part of his metaphorical “last supper” with his crew — instead, the two are going to be getting some ice cream. Is this the last time he sees Agnes? We don’t think so personally, but we know that things are going to get progressively more difficult for James Spader’s character if Arthur Hudson continues to ratchet up the tension surrounding him. Hudson just so happened to get a recording of Cooper at the worst possible moment and because of that, he’s got a lot of evidence to shut down the Task Force once and for all.

Do we want this to happen? A million times no, but we have to at least acknowledge that for now, this is a definite possibility we’d be silly to not entertain..

What do you think we are going to see over the course of The Blacklist season 10 episode 20?

