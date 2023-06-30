The Blacklist season 10 episode 19: What was in Room 417?

Pretty early on in The Blacklist season 10 episode 19, we had a feeling that we were in for something big with “Room 417.” Sure, we knew that Reddington had eyes and ears everywhere, but to have a live feed on various political figures all over the world? That’s something different altogether.

Here is how Raymond executed it: With a wide array of different secret rooms in various offices, including the US Capitol. He was able to make it so that these individual places were not detected, and he used old-school fax machines so that nobody would catch what he was doing.

For most of the episode, Reddington was acting rather strangely, and even went off the grid at one point. He handed the Task Force a case that he knew would come back to him at some point. This marked the second time that he’s done this; just remember the Morgana Logistics Corporation from earlier this season.

So why did Reddington want all of this to happen?

His argument was that in doing this, it ensured that the people within his world would retire as opposed to move on to other parts of the criminal underworld.

Reddington really didn’t have a great explanation to Harold as to why he wanted his empire to crumble — “things end, so other things can begin.” So what will be that next big thing? It’s another fascinating this to wonder about with this guy, and it is another ongoing reminder that nothing within his world is ever clear.

In other news…

Are we going to see Jonathan die? We wouldn’t be shocked, since Ressler’s sponsee is at this point using again. He helped Arthur Hudson, but the cost of it was pretty darn severe.

What are some of your overall thoughts all about The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 overall?

