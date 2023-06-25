The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22 spoilers: Series finale hints

As many of you are most-likely aware at the moment, The Blacklist season 10 episode 21 and episode 22 are airing the same night: Thursday, July 13. This is going to be an epic, emotional two-hour series finale event, and we just hope you are prepared for what is coming up. These final episodes are reportedly titled “Raymond Reddington” and then “Raymond Reddington: Good Night,” and we tend to believe already that these are going to be emotional, nostalgic, and so much more.

So how better to set the stage for them than sharing some new details? Well, we’ve got at least a few new teases that give us a small sense of what is to come.

Note that these short synopses are coming to you courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, and have yet to be released by NBC. That could change over the next few days.

Season 10 episode 21, “Raymond Reddington” – Under pressure from Congressman Hudson’s investigation, the task force must try to anticipate Reddington’s next move.

Season 10 episode 22, “Raymond Reddington: Good Night” – The future of the FBI’s Reddington task force is decided.

Based on this alone…

It is pretty darn obvious that the folks over at the network are not giving away much. Then again, why in the world would they? The last thing that they want to do is spoil their own ending, which we tend to think could go in a lot of directions. Just remember for a moment that there may not even be a reason for Reddington to stay with the FBI much longer. After all, this is a guy who has already accomplished so much of what he likely set out to do. Just think about the current state of the Blacklist already!

We’re just glad, after all this time, that there is a proper series finale coming our way. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype.

