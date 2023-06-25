The Blacklist season 10 episode 19: Why does Room 417 matter?

As many of you at this point are most likely aware, The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 carries with it the title of “Room 417.” So what stands out about this, beyond of course the name? Well, we tend to think that we’re in for a story somewhat different than usual.

After all, the synopsis for this episode indicates that Raymond Reddington is going to recruit the Task Force’s help after a security breach around some sort of top-secret government information. Is this Room 417? More than likely. The question that we have here is just who is responsible for having the breach happen in the first place.

From where we stand right now, there are two different schools of thought with this situation. One of the obvious ones is that Reddington himself wants to breach the room to get information, presumably to either take down Arthur Hudson or some other people who can wield influence over him. If we are to think there are some government secrets in there, we know that Reddington is rather adept at using information to get what he wants.

Of course, here is another interesting idea — what if Hudson, or someone close to him, is behind the breach? He seems to have a lot of information on this point on the Task Force’s ties to Reddington and yet, he still needs more proof. That’s not easy to come by within this world, but maybe something in there has the answers he so desperately needs.

Ultimately, we tend to believe that the contents of this place have to be pretty significant. There are only four episodes left in the series! If you are starting to feel a little bit nostalgic at this point, it’s hard to blame you. In less than a month’s time, this journey will be over and we’ll be debating whether or not the end is a good one.

