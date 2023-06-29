Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 promo: The funerals…

It probably goes without saying, but Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 next week is going to be absolute madness. Just think about what we got tonight! We’re coming off of one of the deadliest episodes in the history of this whole franchise, with Adelita and Creeper being just two of the notable deaths. The Mayans look like they are on the brink of collapse, and ironically this comes right as EZ has his plan to have them in complete control of the pipeline.

It feels almost impossible to figure out right now where we’re going to see some of these stories go moving forward, especially since the promo last night didn’t necessarily give that much away when it comes to the larger war. Instead, it was focused a little bit more on what was going on in the aftermath of Creeper’s death, where EZ does his best to vow never to lose anyone else of so much value to the club.

Of course, where things get so complicated at this point is how much EZ wants to cover up himself and some of his own past choices, including his outside conversations. He’s got himself on a knife’s edge, and emotionally, things with his family are so broken.

Funerals do loom large in the promo and ironically, there could be services for multiple characters within the plan of an hour-plus. If there is one big, fundamental question all of these characters should be thinking about right now, it is simply this: How much is worst the cost in this world, and when are we actually going to find our way past the point of no return? At some point, it feels like we could make it there.

Just anticipate more death at some point; we can’t be at the end of the road yet.

