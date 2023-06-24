Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale details

For those who have not heard, Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 is going to be the series finale, and we already have a sense that tough times are ahead. For more evidence of that, you don’t have to look any further than what FX has already announced.

The final episode of the JD Pardo motorcycle drama is slated to air on Wednesday, July 19, and it carries with it the title of “Slow to Bleed Fair Son.” Doesn’t that sound fairly ominous? Showrunner Elgin James directed the finale, which he also co-wrote alongside Sean Varela. We know that there are a lot of challenges associated with landing a show this big, especially since it has been on the air for such a substantial period of time.

Today, SpoilerTV shared the first press release for the episode with a synopsis. What sort of info do we have? Well, let’s just say not that much. Just take a look:

“The end.”

That is not a joke. This is literally the only detail that FX is giving you about the finale. We really shouldn’t be that surprised, as they want to make this as mysterious a final episode as possible. Heck, HBO even gave us more in advance for the final episode of Succession than this! In general, this network has never been all that keen to share a lot of details in general so from that vantage point, we suppose that we really can’t be all that shocked.

Based on where the season has been going so far, we wouldn’t be super-stunned if we see things end with some sort of epic showdown with the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy. Also, we wouldn’t be too stunned if there are also a few characters who don’t make it out alive when the dust ultimately settles.

