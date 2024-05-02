Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7: ‘She Used to Be Mine’

Rest assured, you are going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7 on ABC next week — want to know more?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is that “She Used to Be Mine” is the title for what lies ahead — and of course, it appears like there are a lot of potential conflicts around every corner at this point! This is a chance to dive deeper into Simone’s past but at the same time, also an opportunity to further explore some issues in the present. Take, for starters, whatever is going on with Webber and Winston.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7 synopsis with a few additional details right now:

An unexpectedly complex case brings back painful memories for Simone. Jules and Blue make a high-stakes bet on who can finish their procedure log first. Richard suspects Winston is avoiding him.

The craziest thing to remember here is that there are only four episodes to come this season and with that in mind, we tend to think that a lot of them are going to be jam-packed. Shouldn’t they be? We personally think that we’re also going to see Meredith again, but some of these stories are going to be interspersed with a number of other things going on … not that this should be much of a surprise at this point.

We are, at least for now, just happy about the fact that there is going to be another season coming to ABC down the line, and that is not something you have to worry about. We’ve been lucky for a while that this is not something we’ve had to worry about when it comes to the medical drama. Other shows have not had that opportunity, after all…

