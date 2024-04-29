Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale spoilers: A shocking story ahead?

If there is one thing that is clear about Grey’s Anatomy through multiple seasons, it is this: The show always goes big. We have no reason to think that we’re going to see anything different here.

Is there a chance at a cliffhanger? Absolutely. Beyond just that, we do think that there are going to be a number of twists and turns. We can’t say that we’re going to get anything on the level of the infamous plane crash, but there could still be a lot of interesting stuff. The bar is always going to be set high for a show like this.

In speaking on the subject of the finale to Entertainment Tonight, here is what Kim Raver (Teddy) had to say on the subject:

“This finale of season 20 just doesn’t disappoint. It’s another classic Grey’s Anatomy. There’s so many things that come to a boiling point, that sort of explode, in the finale. Even us as actors, we’re like, ‘Wait.’

“[The writers] did just an incredible job of, in such a short season, sort of weaving all of these storylines and carrying over from the premiere to what’s happening [now]. It’s very entangled and very exciting. It’s really a great finale.”

Of course, all of this will set the stage for season 21, which we imagine is going to be a lot longer and more substantial than what we had this time around. Our hope is that there will be a premiere this fall, just as we also hope that a lot of the longtime cast members are still around! We are aware, after all, that a lot of contracts are going to be expiring at the end of the season; could some of this uncertainty be tied into a cliffhanger? Well, we would not be shocked…

