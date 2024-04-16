Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6: ‘The Marathon Continues’

As many of you may be aware already, you are going to be waiting for a while to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6 arrive. To be specific, “The Marathon Continues” is coming on Thursday, May 2. The second half of this season should air throughout the month, and it will contain plenty of drama from all corners of the ensemble.

So what stories stand out at present? ABC has released the full season 20 episode 6 synopsis, and it hints that you’re going to see issues across the board:

Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary. Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP. Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program. (TV-14) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Now, this is far from the first time that there’s been a Grey’s Anatomy story with a penitentiary playing a role. Remember when some characters actually went to a prison in the past? Mika is really the character who could be most interesting in this environment, largely because this is a world that is a little bit new to her and we’re curious to see how she will handle it.

Meanwhile, let’s just also rejoice that Catherine is still around, given that it’s felt on multiple occasions like the writers were about to be set to kill her off. Given that Debbie Allen is so essential to this show in a lot of ways, we don’t want to see anything happen with her anytime soon. (Remember, she is also an executive producer and frequent director on the series.)

While there is no Meredith mentioned in this synopsis, we certainly think she will appear again. That’s another thing that at least for now, you can look forward to seeing.

