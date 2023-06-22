Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 promo: Will Adelita kill EZ?

As we prepare to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, it’s clear that there is a lot to look forward to here. However, there is also a lot for everyone to dread at the moment. Just think about what transpired at the end of last night’s episode!

Here is where things stand at the moment — it appears as though we’re going to be seeing Adelita make some moves to eliminate her target … which just so happens to be EZ Reyes. This is where things start to get rather interesting. There are two people incredibly close to Angel at the center of everything here and all of a sudden, it is going to be rather difficult for the two of them to coexist.

Is one of them going to kill the other? There’s a good chance of that, and if this happens, it explains further why the show didn’t have Angel die — beyond, of course, it being unrealistic for EZ to kill his own brother. The setup for this situation is going to bring heartbreak of its own. In addition to what is going on when it comes to the battle with the Sons, there’s also this other wrinkle to be thrown in here.

Speaking of the battle, the promo for episode 7 also does indicate that EZ has some other idea that he is going to try to employ here. Is that going to be altogether successful? Well, we have to wait and see here!

The most important thing to remember

There are still three more episodes remaining after this one. Because of this, we do have a rather hard time thinking that tying together all loose ends is going to be the biggest priority here. Instead, you can keep the tension going a little bit!

