Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Another deadly twist

As we prepare to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, what is it that we can say? Well, there is more emotional stuff coming — that we can make clear with the utmost confidence. We hope that you’re ready to check that out!

First and foremost, let’s talk about things here in the context of the title here in “To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars.” What does that mean? It is actually a reference to the Rebecca Elson poem titled “Antidotes to Fear of Death.” How that works into the story, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

To get a few more details right now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

The M.C.’s fight to gain control of California takes a deadly twist; the Broken Saints welcome a desperate newcomer.

Is this going to be the story that further explains the importance of the Broken Saints to the larger story? They are still new to this story in a way, but we do wonder about their long-term future even still. Just remember that we’ve been wondering about a spin-off for weeks about them, so we will wait and see on that.

It may be a given at the moment, but the biggest story we are curious to see unfold now is what happens from here with EZ and Angel. These two spent a lot of the hour separate from the rest of the MC tonight as EZ insisted that Happy was killed by any means necessary. The two obviously have a lot to work out, but what JD Pardo’s character now has is something that he can better dangle over his brother. Even if EZ pulled the trigger, Angel was there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayans MC right now, including other details about where things stand later in the season

What do you most want to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 over at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







