Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: How long will war with Sons last?

We are right in the thick of Mayans MC season 5 and with that in mind, of course there is a lot to think about when it comes to the central story. By that, we mean right now the state of things with the Sons and the Mayans. Is this war going to last for the entire series?

While nothing is confirmed on that at the moment, we can say that for the time being, it does appear at least likely. Based on that brutal fight scene in episode 5, we don’t exactly think that the Sons are going to slow anything down. Instead, they are escalating things further. The end of this past episode with Isaac is more evidence of that, and we can now say with some confidence that this is going to carry over all the way to episode 9.

As the Sons close in on the Mayans, EZ crosses paths with a familiar stranger. Written by Jenny Lynn, Directed by Elgin James.

Who is the familiar stranger? We of course are curious about that, since it could be tied to whatever happens in the eventual series finale.

Is EZ going to survive the end of the series?

Well, for the time being nothing is altogether confirmed on that. Personally, we think that there is a pretty good chance that if it happens, it is going to be really different from the end of Sons of Anarchy. There’s no real reason for the franchise to repeat itself directly. We could see the character go to prison. Or, we could see him actually flee and take off somewhere else.

Do we think that there will be consequences for everything that happened the past few seasons? Well, that’s something we feel pretty confident about at present.

