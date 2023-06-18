Mayans MC season 5 episode 6: Could EZ kill Angel?

As we get prepared for Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 on FX this week, shouldn’t we all be pretty worried for Angel Reyes? Based on what we have seen in this story so far, it is admittedly rather hard not to be.

Let’s take a moment to analyze this situation further, shall we? Over the course of this episode, you are going to be seeing these two brothers embark on some sort of a journey. This may be tied to the end of episode 5, one that featured Isaac seemingly getting a certain measure of revenge after EZ’s shocking kill at the summit. However, is everything exactly as it seems?

Here is where the concern comes into play here: Miguel clearly knows that Angel is the one who burned that warehouse. We suspected that this was the case for the bulk of the hiatus, but we now have official knowledge on it in a way that we simply did not before. We do think that Galindo wants to leverage this for his own purposes, but that could always lead to EZ or others finding out even more.

If nothing else, even at this point JD Pardo’s character knows that he and his brother are not fully on the same page. We’re still not sure that EZ would actually kill Angel, but this journey could have a lot of other ramifications that could alter the course of both their and the club’s future. Based on what we’ve seen in some fo the previews so far, it certainly feels like there are some really contentious moments coming up.

In the end, let’s just say that we are ready for stuff to hit the fan. From here on out, we tend to think that everything is going to accelerate leading into the finale.

