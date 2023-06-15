Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 promo: Will Emily leave Miguel?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 on FX next week, is Emily about the make the biggest move of her life?

We know that for years now, people out there have screamed for Sarah Bolger’s character to get away from Miguel and on a number of levels, it does make sense. However, at the same time you also have to remember, however hard it may be, that this is not the easiest thing in the world to do. This is a dangerous guy who has a lot of protection and allies, and it would be even worse if Emily takes their child, as well. (For the record, we don’t think that she’d leave without him.)

Based on the promo for what’s ahead, it does at least seem like she is going to start training more and more to protect herself — basically, she will do whatever she can to get prepared.

We do recognize that Emily is not the most popular character on Mayans MC and honestly, a big problem is that she comes and goes too much with the story. She’s put herself in some bad situations and at other things, bad things just tend to follow her around. She is at the point now where she’s starting to realize that nobody else can help her — she has to help herself.

On some level, we also don’t tend to think that her story with EZ is anywhere close to being over — though for the time being, it also feels like he’s going to be spending more of his time on a trip with Angel. Is that going to be tied to what is happening with Hope and Letty? For now, that feels like a really smart theory that makes a certain element of sense.

