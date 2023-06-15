Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 spoilers: EZ and Angel’s journey

As we prepare to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 on FX next week, we would advise you to have some tissues at the ready. Based on some early details, this could be one of the more emotional episodes that we’ve ever had a chance to see.

First of all, this has to be one of the longest episode titles ever: “My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears.” That sounds painful, and it is a reminder that this is a story that is all about reversing the clock. We are diving back into the past and as a result of that exploring everything when it comes to EZ and Angel further. Get prepared for a story where the two have a lot to dive into on a very important moment in their lives.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

On the anniversary of their mother’s death, EZ takes Angel on a fatal journey.

What do we take from the word “fatal”? It could mean that one of them dies, especially since it is clear at this point that the brothers have been on separate pages for a long time now. They each have different views of how to move the club forward, and we know that Angel does not love what EZ has become. This is not the life that he envisioned for himself once upon a time.

Of course, we should also sit here and note further that EZ could still be dealing with a lot of physical and emotional trauma of his own — he has done things that he can never walk back, and these are things that will weigh on him. He does not need to express it for that sentiment to be there.

